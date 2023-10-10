Don't wait for Black Friday! $50 off an Apple Watch Ultra 2 is as good as it gets thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale
The top of the line.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has just launched and comes with best-in-class durability and water resistance, extreme battery life, and some nifty little sensors. If you are looking for the best Apple Watch money can buy, it is already $50 off in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Though you could hold out for Black Friday next month, it seems unlikely you will get a deal better than this for a while.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 $50 off
Apple Watch Ultra 2 |
$799.00 $749.00
A rugged feel
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the absolute best Apple wearable out there. It has days' worth of battery life, a titanium base which exudes class, and a very impressive S9 SiP chip
Price Check: Best Buy $749.00 | B&H Photo Not available
I've been using an Apple Watch Series 7 for a while now, and this deal has made me very tempted to go for an upgrade. As we said in our Watch Ultra vs Watch Ultra 2 piece, it may not be worth paying full price for the upgrade from an Apple Watch Ultra, but with an improved neural engine, a powerful S9 SiP chip, and 64 GB of storage, it's worth picking up in a sale.
Designed with divers and hikers in mind, it is swim-proof up to 100 meters, has precisions dual-frequency GPS, and the always-on retina display can shine up to 3,000 nits on bright days. This makes it fantastic for any would-be adventurers.
The Action button, now a main function in the iPhone 15 Pro, gives users more customizability in their watch, and blood oxygen, ECG, heart rate, and crash detection sensors give you a much better way to monitor all those important signs throughout the day.
Though it is a bit of an investment, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an excellent device, and this discount makes it even better.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch