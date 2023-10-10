Don't wait for Black Friday! $50 off an Apple Watch Ultra 2 is as good as it gets thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has just launched and comes with best-in-class durability and water resistance, extreme battery life, and some nifty little sensors. If you are looking for the best Apple Watch money can buy, it is already $50 off in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Though you could hold out for Black Friday next month, it seems unlikely you will get a deal better than this for a while.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $50 off

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799.00 $749.00 A rugged feel The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the absolute best Apple wearable out there. It has days' worth of battery life, a titanium base which exudes class, and a very impressive S9 SiP chip Price Check: Best Buy $749.00 | B&H Photo Not available

I've been using an Apple Watch Series 7 for a while now, and this deal has made me very tempted to go for an upgrade. As we said in our Watch Ultra vs Watch Ultra 2 piece, it may not be worth paying full price for the upgrade from an Apple Watch Ultra, but with an improved neural engine, a powerful S9 SiP chip, and 64 GB of storage, it's worth picking up in a sale.

Designed with divers and hikers in mind, it is swim-proof up to 100 meters, has precisions dual-frequency GPS, and the always-on retina display can shine up to 3,000 nits on bright days. This makes it fantastic for any would-be adventurers.

The Action button, now a main function in the iPhone 15 Pro, gives users more customizability in their watch, and blood oxygen, ECG, heart rate, and crash detection sensors give you a much better way to monitor all those important signs throughout the day.

Though it is a bit of an investment, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an excellent device, and this discount makes it even better.