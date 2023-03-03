Apple launches a Depth and Water Seal test program for your Apple Watch Ultra

Apple published a new support document on March 2, offering a service to send off your Apple Watch Ultra to have it checked to see if its Depth and Water seals are working properly.

If you bought one to go diving into the depths with, the document (opens in new tab) offers a link where you can arrange to have your Watch sent off, with a replacement sent to you while it's being checked in the interim.

This can be very useful for anyone who thinks that the sensor has been damaged after hitting the Watch against a rock for example, or if you simply want to send it off for a six-month checkup. If Apple does spot that the Watch is cracked, it will be covered by warranty. Although the document states that if it's out of warranty, there will likely be a fee. But the Ultra isn't even a year old since its debut in September 2022, and if you bought one recently, there's less likelihood of expecting a fee from this for now.

We've reached out to Apple whether this is U.S.-only or a worldwide program, but it's an important check-up to have if you're someone who goes to the depths of an ocean every week wearing your Ultra.

An Ultra service

An 'Ultra' product deserves an ultra service, so it makes sense that Apple has launched this after six months of the Watch being available. Plenty of divers such as the above have praised how well it works when underwater, thanks to the Depth app and the watch faces that help with this.

For the features that the Ultra offers, from the Action button to the bigger screen, you want to make sure that it's all working as intended, which is why it's great to see these programs launch for it already.

As we're approaching June, it would be safe to assume that WWDC is coming again this year, where we'll see watchOS 10 and further improvements to the Depth app. However, if you're able to book a check-up in your area, even if you're not a regular diver, it wouldn't hurt to see how your Ultra is doing so far.