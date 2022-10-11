Apple to launch its next Activity Challenge in honor of Veterans Day

The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is ready to kick off next month.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Friday, November 11, 2022. The latest challenge is being hosted to honor Veterans Day in the United States.

Those who want to complete the challenge can do so by completing a walk, run, wheelchair workout, or any kind of workout for at least eleven minutes.

Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

How to complete the Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Apple Watch owners should be starting to receive notifications of the challenge. Completing the challenge will net users a pack of special edition stickers that they can use to show off to friends and family in iMessage and FaceTime.

This will be at least the fourth year that Apple is holding an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in honor of Veterans Day.

If you've been considering upgrading your Apple Watch, there are plenty of new models to support your workouts. In September, Apple launched the new Apple Watch Series 8, the second generation of the Apple Watch SE, and the completely new Apple Watch Ultra. All of those models are available to purchase now, so feel free to pick one up so you're ready for the upcoming challenge!

In addition to all of those Apple Watch models, the company also launched the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the second generation of the AirPods Pro.

