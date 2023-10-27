Apple Watch battery drain on watchOS 10.1? It's not just you

Apple Watch users on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and even older models are complaining of severe battery drain issues on watchOS 10.1

watchOS 10.1 only arrived as an update this week. It delivers the awesome new Double Tap feature, NameDrop, and a bug fix that stopped the weather complication from working properly. However, it sounds like those fancy updates might have come at the cost of a crippling new battery life bug.

As reported by 9to5Mac , “a number of Apple Watch users are complaining of abnormal battery drain issues” since making the jump to the latest update. The report says the issue is “rather widespread” but not affecting everyone. Models affected include both of the current best Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but also older models like the Series 4

watchOS 10.1 battery drain - what’s going on?

According to the report, users have experienced battery drain so bad that a Series 9 went from “100% to dead” in just three hours, and a Series 7 user reported losing 25% of their battery in 30 minutes.

According to the report, lots of these users “are having problems charging their Apple Watch due to apparent overheating problems,” with an error message that states “Charging was on hold due to Apple Watch temperature.”

Twitter is awash with users reporting the problem. “My Apple Watch even got so hot during charging that it stopped and I have never seen the battery drain this fast before,” one user reported , another even claimed to have seen their watch go “from 8% to 6% within 3 seconds.”

This is clearly a pretty significant and widespread issue, and we’ve reached out to Apple for comment on the matter.