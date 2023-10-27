Apple Watch battery drain on watchOS 10.1? It's not just you
What's going on here?
Apple Watch users on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and even older models are complaining of severe battery drain issues on watchOS 10.1
watchOS 10.1 only arrived as an update this week. It delivers the awesome new Double Tap feature, NameDrop, and a bug fix that stopped the weather complication from working properly. However, it sounds like those fancy updates might have come at the cost of a crippling new battery life bug.
As reported by 9to5Mac, “a number of Apple Watch users are complaining of abnormal battery drain issues” since making the jump to the latest update. The report says the issue is “rather widespread” but not affecting everyone. Models affected include both of the current best Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but also older models like the Series 4
watchOS 10.1 battery drain - what’s going on?
According to the report, users have experienced battery drain so bad that a Series 9 went from “100% to dead” in just three hours, and a Series 7 user reported losing 25% of their battery in 30 minutes.
According to the report, lots of these users “are having problems charging their Apple Watch due to apparent overheating problems,” with an error message that states “Charging was on hold due to Apple Watch temperature.”
Twitter is awash with users reporting the problem. “My Apple Watch even got so hot during charging that it stopped and I have never seen the battery drain this fast before,” one user reported, another even claimed to have seen their watch go “from 8% to 6% within 3 seconds.”
This is clearly a pretty significant and widespread issue, and we’ve reached out to Apple for comment on the matter.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter