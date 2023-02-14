Apple Watch Crash Detection played 'central role' in accident rescue
As reported by Heise, a recent incident showcased the importance of the new Crash Detection feature built into the Apple Watch. Three men were driving in a car in Germany at around 2:00 AM when they left the roadway and "fell down a 20-meter-deep embankment...the three vehicle occupants were injured, some seriously. The three young men were partially trapped in the vehicle wreckage in the accident. There were no witnesses to the accident."
Luckily, one of the occupants of the vehicle had one of the new Apple Watches that contain Crash Detection. According to the report, "the Apple Watch automatically sent the GPS coordinates to the rescue control center in Straubing." A person involved in the accident said that "the watch played a central role in the rescue as there were no witnesses and only a few signs of the accident."
Crash Detection is an exclusive feature on the iPhone 14 and new Apple Watches
The incident isn't the first time that Crash Detection came into play in an emergency situation. The feature, along with Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature, came to the rescue for a couple in California whose car went off a mountain, falling approximately three hundred feet into the canyon below.
As Apple explains, the feature will automatically detect a car crash (in certain vehicle types) and call emergency services using both your iPhone and Apple Watch.
Apple says that "with a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone."
Crash Detection is currently available on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra.
