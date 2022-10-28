Apple Watch Crash Detection saves life of man just a week after buying it

The Apple Watch's new Crash Detection feature appears to have saved a life, and it only took a week to do it.

The Indianapolis man says he only bought the Apple Watch on a whim at his local Best Buy just a week before he found himself hurt in a crash. His car rammed into a telephone pole at around 70 mph, with his Apple Watch calling for help once the dust settled.

The man says that he was strapped into his seat and trying to stay conscious when he realized that his Apple Watch had called emergency services for him.

A close shave

"If it weren't for this watch, who knows how long it would have been for help to get to me," the driver said in an interview with ABC World News Now. The first responders were with him in around five minutes thanks to his Apple Watch.

Thankfully the man was recovered from his wrecked car and taken to the hospital, and beyond needing corrective glasses, he's expected to recover fully.

After emailing Apple CEO Tim Cook to tell him the news, the man received a response from Cook saying that it's stories like these that are the reason Crash Detection was developed.

Crash Detection is available on the new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and refreshed Apple Watch SE and is perhaps the best Apple Watch feature we all hope we never have to use.

Crash Detection is also available on Apple's latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Some reports suggest that the technology still requires work, with Apple already asking for feedback. But there's no doubt it worked exactly as advertised for this lucky man.