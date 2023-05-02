Apple Watch is the overwhelming choice for iPhone-owning smartwatch buyers

People who own an iPhone and decide to buy a smartwatch overwhelmingly choose to strap an Apple Watch to their wrist, according to new research.

A consumer survey shows that 78% of iPhone owners who buy a smartwatch go with an Apple Watch, a figure that shows much more brand loyalty than any other phone.

Those who don't buy an Apple Watch tend to choose either a Garmin wearable or a Pixel Watch, the numbers show.

People love their Apple Watches

Numbers shared by Counterpoint Research (opens in new tab) show which smartwatch brands owners of specific phone brands chose when picking their wearable while also asking other key questions.

While 78% of iPhone owners chose an Apple Watch, just 39% of Samsung phone owners chose to pair them with a Samsung watch. The only company that can compete with Samsung's brand loyalty is Google — 71% of Pixel phone buyers also chose to buy a Pixel Watch.

"These findings help explain how Apple managed to achieve 56% share of the US smartwatch market in 2022," the report notes. Sales were no doubt helped by the release of the Apple Watch Ultra — a wearable considered by some to be the best Apple Watch to date.

No matter what they buy, smartwatch owners are happy with their purchases according to the same report. More than 98% of smartwatch users said they were either “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with their device.

As for why they bought it, 29% of respondents said that they wanted to use the health and activity tracking features while the same percentage pointed to the ease of checking notifications.

(Image credit: Counterpoint Research)

This news comes as Apple readies its watchOS 10 software update, a release that is expected to make big changes to the way the Apple Watch works. Recent reports suggest widgets are coming back, while other changes are sure to make this the biggest year yet for Apple Watch fans.