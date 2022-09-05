Apple Watch Pro could have a special button all of its own, CAD renders show
What it will do, nobody knows.
New CAD renders appear to show the upcoming Apple Watch Pro in all its glory, and it has a secret to tell. If the renders are correct, the new rugged wearable will have an extra button when compared to all previous Apple Watches.
According to renders shared by 91mobiles, Apple's next big thing will come with an extra button on the left side, opposite the existing Digital Crown and side button arrangement.
While nobody really knows what that button will do, we've yet to hear any suggestions that the upcoming Apple Watch SE refresh or new Apple Watch Series 8 will sport the same button. That could mean that it will be unique to the new, rugged, Apple Watch Pro.
Pushing the right buttons
The renders shared by 91mobiles give us a new look at a product that we know precious little about beyond the rugged approach we're told to expect. That seems to be backed up by a shroud of sorts that appears to protect the Digital Crown and side button from accidental taps or turns, while the new button appears to simply be recessed.
As for what that button will do, nobody really knows. The new Apple Watch has long been one we've expected to be aimed more squarely at active types, so this could be dedicated to workouts or similar outdoor escapades. One thing is for sure, we won't have to wait too long to find out.
If all goes according to expectations, Apple will announce the Apple Watch Pro alongside the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 on Wednesday, September 7. It's set to be a busy event, with the new iPhone 14 lineup also expected to debut. Talk of an AirPods Pro refresh continues to swirl also, so now might not be the time to treat yourself to some new earbuds just yet.
