Apple Watch Pro leak reveals enormous size difference ahead of iPhone 14 event

Just hours ahead of Apple's Far Out iPhone 14 event, new images of protective casings appear to reveal the massive size increase we can expect in Apple's rumored new Apple Watch Pro, slated for launch alongside the iPhone tomorrow.

As shared by Sonny Dickson on Twitter (opens in new tab), images reveal cases for the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 in their customary sizes, 41mm and 45mm, alongside a new 49mm casing size for the rumored Apple Watch Pro.

Not only do these images reveal a huge difference in size, but also a more hefty Digital Crown and room for an extra button on the Apple Watch Pro not currently used in the lineup.

Apple Watch Pro

In the run-up to tomorrow's iPhone 14 event, rumors have been increasing stating that Apple will indeed reveal a brand new Apple Watch model in the form of an Apple Watch Pro. The device is slated to be a larger, more rugged device aimed at outdoor pursuits and exploration. This will purportedly be unveiled alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

The news follows a last-minute CAD file leak of the Apple Watch Pro that appears to reveal its design in full 3D glory. As you can see the Pro doesn't feature totally square edges but does have a much more prominent digital crown. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has speculated (opens in new tab) the extra button may be programmable.

We're just one day away from Apple's Far Out event, with the headline expected to be a new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the latter of which is expected to be Apple's best iPhone to date with an all-new processor and major camera upgrades, as well as an Always-On display. The iPhone 14 is also expected to herald the end of the 'mini' iPhone, sales of which have disappointed in its two-year run.