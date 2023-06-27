Apple Watch saves another life by calling emergency services for its stricken wearer
Just days after we heard of an Apple Watch helping save one life we learn that Apple's popular wearable can be credited with doing it again, this time in Ontario, Canada.
The story goes that Alexander Laserson took a tumble from a ladder and struck his head, leaving him unable to call for help on his own. And that's when his Apple Watch Series 8 kicked in.
After detecting the fall and with Laserson unable to cancel the Fall Detection countdown timer, the Apple Watch called emergency services and his wife by way of summoning help.
'The technology works'
Speaking with AppleInsider, Laserson said that he was found by his wife before speaking with emergency responders via the Apple Watch.
After a visit to the emergency room, Laserson was left with seven stitches in his head, but he believes it could have been much worse.
"Without the Apple Watch, it is possible I would be dead by now," Laserson reportedly said. "The technology works."
The Apple Watch's fall detection feature is available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, so you don't need to be wearing the best Apple Watch to take advantage of it.
This news comes after another Apple Watch detected something was wrong while a woman slept, alerting her to an unusually high heart rate before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood clot. Barely a week can go by before we hear another story of the Apple Watch helping to save a life, and it isn't alone. The iPhone's own emergency features, including Emergency SOS via Satellite, have been known to do the same.
If you're using an older Apple Watch and want to upgrade to something that supports Fall Detection, make sure to check for deals first. Now is a good time to do that with Prime Day Apple Watch deals to be had, too.
Oliver Haslam
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
