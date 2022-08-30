Apple Watch Series 8 could come in new shade of (PRODUCT)RED
If you like the (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch, this could be your year.
While there might not be many changes to the Apple Watch Series 8, one change might be....the shade of the red color on the (PRODUCT)RED colorway.
According to Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro, Apple will stick with the 41mm and 45mm case sizes for the Apple Watch Series 8, the same sizes that are currently featured on the Apple Watch Series 7.
One change the leaker mentions, however, is that Apple will launch a new shade of red for the (PRODUCT)RED colorway for the Series 8.
Evening gamersHeres an titbits, more details about the standard Series 8: • Yes they are still 41-55mm confirmed If anyone still wondering. • The red of (PRODUCT) RED is a new shade of red. • the seal box’s design is still the same, except they added more glue underneath pic.twitter.com/0bqM4ze6ARAugust 30, 2022
It's all about the Apple Watch Pro this year
Outside of the color change, which is already a very minor change, the leaker goes on to say that their source said that the Series 8 would have "little to no difference from the Series 7.”
If that's the case, it seems like Apple is going all in on the Apple Watch Pro this year. The rumored version would be the company's first addition to the Apple Watch lineup since September of 2020 when it launched the Apple Watch SE.
The Apple Watch Pro is rumored to be built out of titanium. Other Apple leakers like Mark Gurman have said the company chose the material because, while being lighter than stainless steel, it makes the Apple Watch Pro more durable than its aluminum counterparts.
The watch is also expected to feature a larger display inside of a 47mm case, making it the largest Apple Watch the company has ever created. There are also expectations that it could feature the long-rumored flat-edge design that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12.
Apple, because of the larger case, is also expected to pack the Apple Watch Pro with a larger battery. That would make a lot of sense since this version of the watch is expected to be marketed toward people who need longer battery life like hikers, campers, etc.
We don't have long to wait to find out if this all comes true. Apple is holding its "Far Out" special event on Wednesday, September 7. The company, in addition to announcing the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro, is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2.
