Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 start to launch around the world

The first Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 preorders are starting to get into the hands of customers!

While many of us are still waiting for Friday, September 23 to roll around, some customers on this planet are already becoming the first to get their hands on the new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2.

The Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 are already available from Apple to preorder but, for most of us, we're still waiting for release day. While most of us are still living in the past, it is already that day in countries like New Zealand and Australia. Some customers have taken to social media to share proof of their newly delivered of picked up watch or earbuds:

Scenes at @Apple stores this morning for #applewatchultra launch. pic.twitter.com/7jcSpHKid4September 22, 2022 See more

Ultra yellow computers #AppleWatchUltra #playdate pic.twitter.com/na053gTyqYSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Ohhhh yeah. Original launch day Apple Watch to Ultra, 7 years, hell of an upgrade!! pic.twitter.com/52JKkiY7I1September 22, 2022 See more

AirPods Pro 2 feel noticeably heavier but they sound excellent @BengySTL #AirPodsPro2 #AirPodsPro #airpods pic.twitter.com/bEk026Zx8cSeptember 23, 2022 See more

How do I get the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2?

New Zealand does not currently have any Apple Stores in the country so all of its customers are getting their new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 through delivery. In Australia, however, Apple does have retail locations so we should also expect to see more photos of customers picking up their new notebooks at their local store if there is any in-store stock.

Over the next 24 hours, the watch and earbuds will continue to launch across the world. So, if you're reading this article with jealously because you're still waiting to get your Apple Watch Ultra or AirPods Pro 2 for launch day, you already have less than a day to go no matter where you are in the world!

The Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 will officially launch on Friday, September 23. The launch follows that of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max which launched on Friday, September 16. The Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 have also already launched. After tomorrow, the last product to launch will be the iPhone 14 Plus which is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 7.