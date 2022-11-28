Apple Watch Ultra just got a major upgrade for divers

Apple has today released the Oceanic+ app exclusively for the Apple Watch Ultra wearable.

The new app turns the Apple Watch Ultra into a dive computer for people who want to spend their time underwater — Apple says that recreational drivers can be used up to 40 meters or 130ft deep. New depth gauge and water temperature sensors, only found on the Apple Watch Ultra, are both used by the new app.

Apple Watch Diving Edition

The new Oceanic+ Apple Watch app has a companion app available for the iPhone as well, with Apple saying that the pairing provides "all of the key features of an advanced dive computer, robust dive planning, and a comprehensive post-dive experience."

The Apple Watch Ultra is the best Apple Watch for divers thanks to its WR100 and EN 13319 certification. The addition of the promised Oceanic+ app just kicks things up a notch. Divers can configure their surface time, depth, and gas level while the Oceanic+ app can then "will calculate their No Deco (no-decompression) time ... including GPS entry and exit locations."

Apple also points to some features that you might not expect to be important, including haptic feedback that allows wearers to feel vibrations even through their wetsuit.

"One of the most intuitive features of Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is the haptic feedback, a design feat of both the hardware and software that enables the watch to tap users on the wrist through a series of vibrations, allowing divers to feel notifications underwater," Apple says that people wearing wetsuits up to 7mm thick will still be able to feel vibrations.

The Oceanic+ app also includes complications to put vital information front and center, as you'd expect from an app like this.

The new Oceanic+ app is now available as a free download from the App Store — but remember, it is only available on the Apple Watch Ultra, which is currently seeing a fantastic discount in these Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals.