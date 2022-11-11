Apple Watch Ultra receives first discount and lowest price yet - two weeks out from Black Friday

The Apple Watch Ultra is expensive, there are no two ways around it. Amazon apparently also thought the Apple Watch Ultra is really expensive, and has quietly reduced the price by $20. It's not pegged as a deal - there's no little red reduction percentage, but the price at Amazon is now $20 less than it would at other retailers - including Apple themselves. Does this now make it suddenly more affordable? No, but if you've been thinking about grabbing one, it might make you finally bring the hammer down.

This deal comes in the run-up to Black Friday, and while this is likely to be the only reduction we'll see on the Ultra, there will be more Black Friday Apple Watch deals to take a look at.

The biggest Apple Watch has a little discount

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | $799 $779 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This may not be the biggest reduction on the Apple Watch Ultra, but it's a welcome price change nonetheless. This isn't displayed as a discount on Amazon, but the price you'll find there is cheaper than that which you will find at Apple and other stores today.

Any saving on an Apple Watch is a welcome one, and none are more unexpected than those on the top-of-the-range Apple Watch Ultra. You'll save $20 on the most impressive Apple Watch that Apple has ever released. It's got a bigger screen to go with its improved battery life and hefty titanium case, along with a new strap design that fits its more outdoorsy look. In our review, we called it the Apple Watch that everyone should buy - and this price makes that just a little more possible.

If you're looking for other Apple Watches, we know where to find all the best Apple Watch deals. Don't forget as well that all the best Apple Watch bands will work with this one - so you can customize your watch a little more.