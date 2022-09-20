Apple Watch Ultra preorders are being delayed by Apple

Orders for the iPhone 14 Pro models aren't the only ones getting delayed by Apple for preorder customers.

According to MacRumors, a number of customers who preordered the Apple Watch Ultra are noticing that the dates they were originally promised delivery of the new watch are being pushed back. One customer who was originally told by Apple that they would get their watch on September 29 is now being informed that the delivery date is October 12, an almost two-week delay:

MacRumors has received emails from multiple readers with orders that have been delayed in the United States. In one case, an order estimated for delivery by September 29 is now expected to arrive by October 12, while another order with a September 29 to October 6 estimated delivery range was pushed back to October 4 to October 11.

The same issue occurred for iPhone 14 Pro preorders

Apple Watch Ultra (Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra isn't the only one experiencing delays. Customers have also complained that their iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders, which were originally promised by Apple to be delivered on September 16, were delayed as long as three weeks.

Two people said that Apple told them they were getting their iPhone 14 Pro on September 16 up until the day before its launch and then suddenly changed to getting delivered between September 27th and September 29th, a delay of nearly two weeks.

The delays are unusable for Apple which is normally able to meet, if not exceed, its projected delivery dates. The long and short of it is this: if you're looking to avoid shipping delays, preorder as fast as you possibly can when preorders go live for a product. Being one of the first to preorder gives you a much better chance to ensure your delivery comes on time.

The Apple Watch Ultra is set to launch worldwide on Friday, September 23. In addition to the rugged watch, AirPods Pro 2 are also launching on Friday.