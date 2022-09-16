Some iPhone 14 Pro customers are getting their preorders delayed by Apple

Apple is breaking its iPhone 14 Pro delivery date promise with some preorder customers.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, preorder customers are taking to Twitter to complain that their iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max preorders, which were originally promised by Apple to be delivered on September 16, the new iPhone's launch day, have now been delayed. In some cases, the delay has been as much as three weeks.

Two people said that Apple told them they were getting their iPhone 14 Pro on September 16 up until the day before its launch and then suddenly changed to getting delivered between September 27th and September 29th, a delay of nearly two weeks.

Anyone else’s iPhone 14 pre-order delivery date slipped? When I placed my pre-order, it was “arrives 16/9/22” This morning, it said “arrives tomorrow” Now… well… pic.twitter.com/6EWdDjTOlnSeptember 15, 2022 See more

Just woke up to an email from @Apple telling me my iPhone 14 Pro delivery date changed from Sept 16 to some time between Sept 27-29. Has anyone else experienced this?September 13, 2022 See more

One person said that their iPhone has been delayed between as much as three to six weeks.

Massive delays with my pre-order. Very annoyed. Went from being delivered today, to 3-6 week delaySeptember 16, 2022 See more

The issue appears to be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus (Image credit: Apple)

Thankfully, the delays appear to only be impacting customers who preordered the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Customers who preordered the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus don't appear to be reporting delivery date issues.

Unfortunately, as it appears most customers have been preordering the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, this issue has the potential to affect a lot of people. This is highly unusual for Apple as the company usually likes to underpromise and overdeliver for its customers, especially when it comes to delivery dates.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will launch on Friday, September 16. Some customers in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and elsewhere have already begun to receive their iPhones as it is already Friday in those countries.

In addition to the iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) will also launch tomorrow. The Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will launch next Friday, September 23. The iPhone 14 Plus, Apple's new large regular iPhone, will be released on October 7.