Apple Watch Ultra's massive battery revealed in filings

The Apple Watch Ultra has an enormous 542mAh battery that fuels its 36-hour battery life, according to new filings for all of its new Apple Watch models.

As reported by MySmartPrice, new filings have revealed the battery sizes of all five of its new Apple Watch models and their various sizes. They are as follows:

Apple Watch SE (40mm) - 245mAh

Apple Watch SE (44mm) - 296mAh

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) - 282mAh

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) - 308mAh

Apple Watch Ultra - 542mAh

Ultra-powerful

One of the huge selling points of the new Apple Watch Ultra is its mammoth 36 hour battery life designed for constant use as you go out hiking on the trails or running in the mountains. The large battery is made possible thanks to the considerably larger 49mm case and a flatter design.

The Apple Watch UItra is made from aerospace-grade titanium, features a Retina display and up to 2000 nits of brightness.

Apple Watch Ultra also benefits from watchOS 9's new low-power mode, which is a feature coming to all Apple Watch models from the Series 4 onwards. the new low-power setting can extend the Apple Watch Ultra's battery life up to 60 hours, disabling some features like certain sensors and the always-on display.

Apple Watch Ultra features new purpose-designed bands for the great outdoors including a new Trail Loop of lightweight woven textile, a new Alpine Loop band with two layers, and a new Ocean Band for extreme water sports and diving.

Apple Watch Ultra is already available to order and will be released on September 23. The company also unveiled its new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8, as well as its new best iPhones, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and its AirPods Pro second-generation.