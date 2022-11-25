Apple Watch Ultra's sapphire display is put to the test by JerryRigEverything

Is the Apple Watch Ultra glass as durable as Apple claims it to be? Well, the guy who would expect has put it to the test.

In his latest video, Zach from JerryRigEverything put the glass on the front display of the Apple Watch Ultra to the test to see what it would take to damage it. The YouTuber used the Mohs scale, which measures the hardness of a mineral using a scale between one and 10.

In his testing, Zach found that the sapphire crystal on the Apple Watch Ultra began to show minor abrasions at level 6 and more noticeable damage at level 8, proving that Apple was true to its word. The regular glass would have started to show significant damage at level 6.

You can check out Zach's full test of the Apple Watch Ultra glass below:

The Apple Watch Ultra is a beast

While the Apple Watch Series 8 features a curved display, the Apple Watch Ultra, as described by Apple, features a "flat sapphire crystal" display that is also protected by a titanium case that rises up, creating a protective lip around the display.

These design aspects work together to create, as Sam Kohl found out in another durability test that he conducted earlier this fall, an incredibly durable watch that can take quite a beating. So if you've found that you've scratched or cracked the display of a regular Apple Watch, it seems like the Apple Watch Ultra is here to handle your lifestyle with ease.

The company says that "titanium strikes the perfect balance between weight, ruggedness, and corrosion resistance. The new case design rises up to surround the flat sapphire crystal and protect it from edge impacts. The Digital Crown is larger and the side button is raised from the case, making them easier to use while you’re wearing gloves."

The Apple Watch Ultra is available to order now.