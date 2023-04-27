Apple working on major Apple Watch sync upgrade for Mac and iPad, ending iPhone reliance

A new inside report claims that Apple is working on plans to let Apple Watch users sync their wearable to multiple Apple devices including iPads and Macs, which would open up alerts and interactions with multiple Apple devices and perhaps end Apple's reliance on the iPhone as a necessary Apple Watch companion.

According to Twitter leaker 941, a relative newcomer who accurately revealed the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island ahead of its launch, has released a series of leaks about some upcoming new Apple initiatives, including this highly-intriguing Apple Watch change.

In a hefty thread of changes coming to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 the account stated "Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too," but added, "I don't know how this will be implemented."

"All I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone."

Apple Watch's biggest upgrade yet?

Since its inception, the Apple Watch has always been an iPhone accessory at heart. You can't own an Apple Watch without also owning an iPhone, as you need the latter to set up and use the former.

The ramifications of this new syncing upgrade are two-fold. First, it could mean Apple Watch users could sync more than one device to their Apple Watch. This could mean some iPad or Mac-specific alerts or interactions could be enabled. For instance, you might be able to control your Music on your Mac or iPad from your wrist, just as you can currently with your iPhone.

The second impact, which is arguably just as exciting, is that this could open up the Apple Watch as a wearable option for Apple users who don't have an iPhone. If Apple Watch can be set up and synchronized with an iPad or Mac, it could vastly increase the appeal to those who don't have an iPhone but have dipped their toe into the Apple product pool. A cellular Apple Watch, for instance, could be set up using an iPad, then used standalone to make calls, and more.

941 says this will hopefully come this year and not next, leaving us with questions about the timeframe here. It could be this is a feature unveiled at WWDC 2023, or one that appears in a later version of watchOS 10, or perhaps even watchOS 11 next year. Here's hoping!