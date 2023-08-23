Apple's watchOS 10 beta 7 is now available to developers

Apple announced watchOS 10 during its WWDC opening keynote back on June 5 and it's been running a developer beta program ever since. That program has now made the seventh beta available for download.

Those who are registered on the Apple developer program can now download the latest watchOS 10 beta via the Watch app on their iPhones. The update landed a week after the sixth as Apple continues to work on ironing out the bugs and kinks ahead of an expected mid-September release to the public.

Downloaders will need to have at least 50% of their Apple Watch battery remaining in order to kick the update off, while the watch will also need to be connected to its charger before the update will begin.

While watchOS updates aren't always the most exciting, watchOS 10 is actually one of the biggest releases of recent years. It will bring with it support for a number of new features and changes to existing ones including being able to access a new widget stack by turning the Digital Crown. Other changes include pressing the Side button to access Control Center.

As has become the norm this new update also includes a collection of new watch faces including Palette and Snoopy options, while workouts have also received some love via cycling and hiking additions.

As always, we'd only suggest that developers install this beta on their development devices rather than mission-critical ones given the unpredictable nature of unreleased software.

This watchOS 10 update is expected to arrive on Apple Watches the world over in September and will ship preinstalled on the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Both of Apple's updated wearables are expected to debut alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series of devices on September 12, making the month a particularly busy — and expensive — one for Apple fans.