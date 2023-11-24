Black Friday is nearly over, move fast to save $60 on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple's new Apple Watch Ultra 2 only came out a few weeks ago, but thanks to this Black Friday sale, Amazon has cut the price by $60, so you can get the smartwatch for $739.

Sporting a rugged titanium shell, 3000 nit brightness display, and ultra-durable design, this is the best Apple Watch for outdoor pursuits and durability, whether you're climbing, mountain biking, diving, or anything else. There are only a few hours left of Black Friday, so move fast to make this saving on Apple's newest watch!

Where to find the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

That saving means you can get yourself a nice band to go with your new purchase, although if you've used any Apple Watch since 2015, all your bands will still work on the Ultra 2.

It also means you get the biggest, brightest Apple Watch display around, on-device Siri, and the new S9 chip that's a big jump in performance.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted already

I've had my Apple Watch Ultra since the start of this year, and it's a huge step up from the Series 7 I had before it, but the Ultra 2 is a little too iterative for me to make the jump.

Still, if you've got an Apple Watch that's looking a little long in the tooth, the Ultra 2 isn't just for athletes — the Action Button is a great productivity tool for triggering Shortcuts, too!