Can the Apple Watch Ultra use my old bands?
The Apple Watch Ultra is ultra big, but that doesn't mean you need to buy all new bands.
Can the Apple Watch Ultra use my old bands?
Best Answer: Yes, even though the Apple Watch Ultra has a larger case size (49mm), it can use any band that fits the 44mm or 45mm Apple Watch models.
Can you use the Apple Watch Ultra bands with other Apple Watches?
When Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra (opens in new tab), you may have taken notice of three new beautiful new watch bands that were specifically designed to be perfect partners to the Apple Watch Ultra — Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean Band.
All three of these new bands start at $99, and you can use them with other Apple Watch 44mm or 45mm models. They won't fit on the 40mm or 41mm models, so be sure your best Apple Watch (opens in new tab) is the correct size before you purchase them.
What's so special about the Apple Watch Ultra bands?
Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the bands were designed to go to extreme places.
The Alpine Loop is extra durable but lightweight, thanks to two different layers woven into one piece.
The Trail Loop is the perfect companion for hiking anywhere you want. Its two-toned colorways look great, while the pull tab makes adjusting the band much easier.
Last but not least is the Ocean Band. Its tube-like pockets in the stretchy band make it possible to fit over a wetsuit — great for diving with your Apple Watch.
Ready for adventure
The Apple Watch Ultra aims to be as adventurous as you are. With the ability to withstand great temperatures, dive up to 40 meters in water, and last up to 60 hours of battery life, there's nowhere the Apple Watch Ultra can't go. Plus, it manages to be super light and durable with its 49mm titanium case.
Luke Filipowicz has been a writer at iMore, covering Apple for nearly a decade now. He writes a lot about Apple Watch and iPad but covers the iPhone and Mac as well. He often describes himself as an "Apple user on a budget" and firmly believes that great technology can be affordable if you know where to look. Luke also heads up the iMore Show — a weekly podcast focusing on Apple news, rumors, and products but likes to have some fun along the way.
Luke knows he spends more time on Twitter than he probably should, so feel free to follow him or give him a shout on social media @LukeFilipowicz.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.