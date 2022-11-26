Don't buy the wrong Apple Watch this Cyber Monday, get this one

This Cyber Monday deal can get you a 2022 Apple Watch Series 8 for the same price as the 2021 Series 7 model.

The Apple Watch stands head and shoulders above much of the fitness tracker world because it simply does plenty more than its contemporaries. There’s a whole App Store on your wrist, making the possibilities almost endless.

The trouble is, Apple has had its own concerns with trying to outdo itself each year, and it’s fair to say the Apple Watch Series 8 is pretty close to the Series 7 in almost every way – and probably not worth an upgrade .

And yet, if you’ve not picked up either, Amazon is making the choice very simple. The retailer’s Cyber Monday deal has dropped the price of the Series 8 by $50, making it essentially the same price as the Series 7.

Get the Apple Watch 8 for the same price as the Apple Watch 7

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 - was $399 , now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple’s latest smartwatch is much more than a fitness tracker and builds upon its predecessor with new crash detection and body temperature sensors. This deal makes the price essentially the same as the Series 7 at some retailers and is the lowest we’ve seen it for since it launched in recent months.

Apple Watch deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

So what does the Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab) do that the Apple Watch Series 7 can’t? In truth, it’s not a lot – there are essentially two additional features, and unless they’re important to you, you may never use them.

The first is a new body temperature tracker, which can be an important data collection tool when it comes to ovulation and fertility. The second is crash detection, which uses more advanced gyroscopes and measures barometric pressure to ascertain if you’ve been in a car crash.

They’re admittedly features with pretty situational usage, but it’s worth considering that the Series 8, simply by virtue of being newer, will hold its value for longer than the Series 7. That means when it comes around to picking up an Apple Watch Series 9 or 10, your trade-in could go a lot further.

In our review, we conceded that there’s little reason to upgrade if you have the Apple Watch Series 7, and we also noted that its predecessor's lower price makes it tough to recommend the Series 8 – but this price drop from Amazon certainly alleviates that concern.

