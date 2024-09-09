Forget the X - Apple Watch Series 10 unveiled

Stop the presses - there will be no Apple Watch Series X. Instead, Apple has revealed the Apple Watch Series 10, and it offers a huge display that's actually larger than that found on the Apple Watch Ultra.

The wide-angle OLED display, a first for Apple, means an additional line of text, bigger fonts, and it's easier to use if, like me, you have sausage fingers.

It's 40% brighter at an angle, improving visibility when glancing, while also being power efficient. A new Flux watch face, shown below, helps showcase the 30% increase in screen size from the Series 9.

Pre-orders start today, with a $399 version or $499 with cellular. It'll launch on September 20.

The new Apple Watch comes in Black, Rose Gold, and Silver, and it's the fastest-charging Apple Watch ever.

In fact, it's the thinnest Apple Watch ever, too, 10% thinner than the Series 9.

You can now finally play media out of the speaker, too, upsetting everyone on the bus with you.

A new Titanium model replaces Stainless Steel this year, too, offer 20% less weight and natural, gold, or dark slate color options.

The new S10 chip offers a four-core neural engine, which can process things like on-device Siri more quickly than before. The chip will even let you suppress background noise for anyone using their watch for phone calls, while it'll automatically curate the best photos for your watch's background.

The translation app is also coming to Apple Watch, and Apple is naturally pushing health features once again, with Sleep Apnea detection being added this year.

If there are signs of sleep apnea, Apple Watch will notify you after 30 days of monitoring. Apple did note that it's not approved by the FDA yet, but it's also coming to the Series 9 and Ultra 2.

The depth app will trigger when you hop in the water, too, just like the Ultra models, while a new watchOS 11 app called Tides will show the tides for the coastline you're on.

