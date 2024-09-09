Apple Watch Series 10 now comes in Titanium — but it's only available in Cellular

Apple Watch Series 10 marks the return of Titanium to Apple's wearable, but there's a catch if you want it in this material.

Alongside the new Titanium option, Series 10 features a larger, brighter display, faster charging, a new SiP (System in Package) S10 chip, and a louder speaker. But it's the new colors that Titanium offers that make this new Apple Watch stand out — available in Natural, Gold, and Slate shades. This replaces the high-end option of Stainless Steel, which Apple says "weighs almost 20 percent less than a stainless steel Series 9."

However, Titanium is only available with the Cellular models, starting at $699. This means you can use features on the Watch such as calling, streaming music and podcasts, and replying to messages without needing to keep your iPhone nearby.

What else is new in Apple Watch Series 10?

(Image credit: Apple)

If the $699 price point for the Titanium Series 10 doesn't deter you, there are plenty of improvements to help justify the cost. The new, larger OLED display can be viewed at wider angles, which means you can read an additional line of text in notifications, and you can use the built-in keyboard to reply to messages.

Another highlight is the new Reflections watch face, which features a dial that shimmers and reacts as you move. It's designed to help complement the reflective quality of the new titanium designs.

More significantly, Series 10 can help identify signs of sleep apnea, a potentially serious condition where breathing stops repeatedly during sleep. By using the accelerometer to monitor small movements at the wrist associated with interruptions when breathing, the new Apple Watch tracks this with a new metric called Breathing Disturbances.

Overall, Series 10 is a huge upgrade worth considering, especially if you own a Series 6 model or older.

