Entire Apple Watch range reduced at Amazon in the run-up to iPhone 14 announcement

There are hushed whispers about a new Apple Watch being teased at the Apple iPhone event on the 7th September, but it may be worth picking up a bargain now. The entire Apple Watch range, from the Series 3 to the Series 7, has been reduced by up to $100 at Amazon. This brings the SE down to its lowest price ever and makes the Series 3 one of the cheapest high-quality smartwatches out there. If you've been looking for an Apple Watch, now could be the time - even if the 'Far Out' event brings news of new watches.

Apple Watch SE lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE | $279 now $209 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch SE isn't the most premium in Apple's line-up, but it's now the most compelling. At this price, it rivals other manufacturers' prices while bringing the Apple to build quality and features that you'd want in a smartwatch. There are plenty of reasons to love the Apple Watch SE, and at this price, it's almost a no-brainer. Just watch out for stock - at the moment, only one color is available at this price.

Do you always need the most expensive Apple Watch? No. In fact, the Apple Watch SE has everything you could want in a smartwatch, from a high-quality aluminum shell to a bright and useable retina display. The sensors onboard deliver everything you could need to track your health and fitness whilst keeping those costs down. At its lowest price now, the Apple Watch SE is a very tempting buy.

The Series 7 is also at a compelling price now - $100 less than full price. This is slightly more than recently when it went all the way down to $140 off, but this deal is a great price on one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Of course, if you're looking for the best Apple Watch sales and deals elsewhere, we have you covered. Although it's unlikely they'll get better than this.