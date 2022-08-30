Existing Apple Watch bands might not work well with Apple Watch Pro

If you were thinking about using an existing Apple Watch band with the Apple Watch Pro, you might want to rethink that strategy.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro, because of its increased size, might be cause for Apple to come out with a new size for its lineup of bands for the new model. Gurman took to Twitter today to say that, while some existing Apple Watch bands might work with the rumored Pro version, they "won’t fit as well or look as seamless."

"I believe the Apple Watch Pro will support older bands — though maybe they won’t fit as well or look as seamless given the size of the new watch."

Apple could launch the Apple Watch Pro next week

When could we expect to get an Apple Watch Pro into our hands? It could be as soon as less than a month away.

Apple has announced that it will hold a special event next week on Wednesday, September 7. The event, featuring the tagline "Far Out," is expected to feature the announcement of the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. If Apple does unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 at the event, we can all but guarantee the company will also unveil the Apple Watch Pro at the event.

The Apple Watch Pro is expected to feature a flat design with a larger 47mm design. In addition to coming packed with a larger battery, the watch is also expected to feature the largest display ever shipped in an Apple Watch. It is also expected to be built out of titanium to be more durable for the more extreme situations it is being designed for.

We're already less than two weeks away to find out if the Apple Watch Pro will finally break through the rumor mill into actuality. Tune in next week to find out!