Expect Apple Watch Series 9 to be a minor upgrade this year - here's why

If you're expecting a brand new redesign for Apple Watch Series 9 and a refined one for an Apple Watch Ultra 2, start your disappointment now.

According to the March 5 issue of Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter (opens in new tab), when asked about whether this year's upcoming Apple Watch will have a significant upgrade, he states that it's going to be a minor one this year with a new processor.

It's not a surprise, especially after 2022 brought one of the biggest shake-ups to the Apple Watch line in years, from the second-generation Apple Watch SE to the Apple Watch Ultra.

However, that may not stop Apple from at least bringing out new colors and materials that may set a Series 9 and an Ultra 2 apart as we approach upgrade season in the fall.

The Ultra and new design from 2022 needs time to shine

(Image credit: Oliver Haslam / Future)

We've been here before with Apple Watch upgrades that have only brought minor features. Series 6 introduced a blood oxygen sensor, for example. Even the Series 8 wasn't a huge step up from the Series 7, which came with the new temperature sensor.

2022 for Apple Watch felt like it was the year of the Ultra and the SE 2 – a time for the line to diversify and satisfy different needs, and Apple achieved that.

So for 2023, there's always a chance that past materials could come back for the Series 9, such as Titanium and Ceramic, both great looks for the line in the past. For the Ultra, something as simple as a color change for the Action button would be welcome – perhaps a lime green color instead of orange. Even better might be a slick all-black design for the Ultra 2.

Make no mistake - Apple's iPhone line is its market leader, with more eyes on the iPhone 15 and what it will feature. The new iPhone looks like it is going to be the best iPhone for many, thanks to a switch to USB-C and a new periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Regardless, it all depends on how badly you want to buy an Apple Watch - if you don't care about the latest and greatest, look into one now and take advantage of what the line has to offer.

But if you want to be up to date, Series 9 may be one to go for anyway.