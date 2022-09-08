Finally, Apple brings Nike Watch faces to everyone
Coming soon to watchOS 9.
With the advent of Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra, Apple has finally confirmed a fantastic upgrade coming to all of its Apple Watch models with watchOS 9.
Finally, it's brilliant and vibrant Nike Apple Watch faces are coming to all models, whether you have a Nike Apple Watch or not.
"Starting this fall, any Apple Watch user running watchOS 9 — even those without a Nike model — will be able to access all the Nike watch faces, including the fresh colors coming to the Bounce face," the company announced on Wednesday.
Fresh faces
The Nike Apple Watch faces are some of the most vibrant and exciting faces available to Apple Watch users, and some of the most useful thanks to their thrust towards exercise tracking. However, as noted Apple has limited these to its Nike range in previous years, but all of that changes with watchOS 9.
At its Far Out iPhone event, Apple unveiled three new Apple Watch models.
The Apple Watch SE features the S8 chip from the Series 8 but lacks some of its more advanced features so as to keep the price down at an entry-level $249.
The new Series 8 is a very modest upgrade from the previous model but does come with an exciting new temperature sensor and crash detection for better emergency protection during car accidents.
The main headline is a new Apple Watch Ultra. It's a super rugged titanium watch with a focus on the great outdoors including diving and swimming.
Other upgrades include international roaming, coming to Watch later this year.
Apple also unveiled its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as the new AirPods Pro.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
