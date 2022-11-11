How to complete the Veterans Day Watch Activity Challenge

The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is here and it's all about honoring veterans.

Today, Apple is hosting its latest Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of Veterans Day in the United States. The latest challenge is being hosted as a way to honor veterans in the country.

Those who want to complete the challenge can do so by completing a walk, run, wheelchair workout, or any kind of workout for at least eleven minutes.

Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

How to complete the Apple Watch Activity Challenge

The challenge only requires Apple Watch users to complete a walk, run, wheelchair workout, or any kind of workout for at least eleven minutes using the Workout app on the Apple Watch. People can also skip Apple's own app and use any third-party app that works with the Health app on the iPhone.

Completing the challenge, as has been the custom with recent Apple Watch Activity Challenges, will net users special edition stickers that they can use to show off to friends and family in iMessage and FaceTime.

Apple has hosted an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans day for quite a few years now, so this year was anticipated for another one.

If you've been considering upgrading your Apple Watch, check out our review of the Apple Watch Series 8. The latest Apple Watch offers several upgrades over the Apple Watch Series 7, including a temperature sensor designed to help track period cycles and Crash Detection to alert emergency services if you have been in a car accident.

If you want even more out of your Apple Watch, the company also recently launched the Apple Watch Ultra which features a completely new and rugged design, dual-frequency GPS, and up to 36 hours of battery life.