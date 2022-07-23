How to get the Apple Braided Solo Loop look for less

Apple's Braided Solo Loop is notable because it's a single woven loop with no buckle, custom ordered to fit your wrist. Assuming the fit is right, this makes for an ultra-comfortable band that looks sleek and gorgeous. It's perfect for just about any outfit and any activity including sports. Not enamored with the price tag? Here's how you can get the Apple Braided Solo Loop look for less.

The best ways to shop the Apple Braided Solo Loop look for less

Proworthy Lace Braided Solo Loop Staff Pick Nearly a perfect dupe, this offering from Proworthy comes in both Apple Watch sizes and nearly three dozen colors and patterns. Measure your wrist and then choose one of the four sizes: XS, S, M, and L. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) U/C Stretchy Solo Loop Strap Nice price There are just four solids and four patterns on offer here, but the price is right. Both Apple Watch sizes are covered, with four wrist sizes for each one. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Atenzol Braided Watch Bands Elastic Solo Loop Seeing double Get two bands for one low price; there are tons of different color and pattern combinations from which to choose. Note that these bands have a buckle for size adjustment, so they won't be as sleek but there's no need to measure your wrist before ordering. Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Lresvti Solo Loop Sport Bands Super bargain Stock up and save with these multi-packs. Buy two, three, or four bands in a variety of colors and patterns for one low price. Measure your wrist to choose band size S, M, or L; both Apple Watch sizes are included in this listing. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) OHCBOOGIE Stretchy Solo Loop Strap A bit different This one isn't quite a dupe for Apple's Braided Solo Loop, but it's a similar idea. It does have a buckle to adjust for size, so there's no need to measure your wrist. Choose from three dozen colors and patterns. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) ENJINER Stretchy Nylon Solo Loop Bands Sleek option This one doesn't have the same woven texture as Apple's Braided Solo Loop, but it does have the sleek buckle-free style. Choose from over two dozen colors and patterns in both Apple Watch sizes. Measure your wrist to see if the XS, S, or M size will fit you best. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Which Apple Braided Solo Loop dupe is best for you?

Before choosing which Apple Braided Solo Loop dupe you want for your Apple Watch Series 7 or any other model, think about whether you want the loop without the buckle, or if you prefer a one-size-fits-most band with a buckle for adjustment. If you go without the buckle, you will need to measure your wrist carefully and use the given chart to choose the correct size. If you do choose one with a buckle, you don't need to worry about measurements, just adjust it to fit your wrist.

The Proworthy Lace Braided Solo Loop Compatible With Apple Watch most closely duplicates the Apple Braided Solo Loop with the most color and pattern options. Not only can you choose the Apple-like Pride and Unity bands, but there are lots of other choices that take those ideas and run with them. Plus there are plenty of solid colors, both similar to Apple's and totally different.

On the other hand, if you want to build a collection on the cheap, go for Lresvti Solo Loop Sport Bands Compatible with Apple Watch. You can buy multi-packs of two, three, or four bands to split up with friends and family or just add to your own stash. While the color selection isn't huge, there is certainly something for everyone — and the price breaks down to just a few bucks per band.

Either way, remember to take your time and measure carefully if you're going with a buckle-free option. Measure twice, order once! Looking for a different kind of band? Check out our list of the best Apple Watch bands.