Incredible Apple Watch Pro renders pop up one day before iPhone 14 event
If this is it I'm buying it.
If this is the Apple Watch Pro, I'm buying it. I don't care if it's a thousand dollars, I'll sell my car if I need to.
We're only one day away from Apple's "Far Out" event and, as if the rumors around the Apple Watch Pro weren't raging enough, designers Ian Zelbo and Parker Ortolani released a series of incredible renders that show off what the upcoming model of the Apple Watch is expected to look like.
The two took to Twitter to share the new renders, which show off the rumored Apple Watch Pro in all of its glory. In addition to showing off the watch itself, they also took a shot at guessing some potential features that Apple could launch for the rugged version of its smartwatch.
I've personally been hesitant so far based on the CAD models leaked earlier but, after seeing these high-quality renders, I think the Apple Watch Pro is now my most anticipated product at the event. Sorry AirPods Pro 2, you were so close. Hopefully, you can make a run at the watch at the event tomorrow.
The most durable Apple Watch ever created. pic.twitter.com/rA2dXKcnBvSeptember 6, 2022
We're only one day away from finding out
Will Zelbo and Ortolani's renders prove to be the correct design of the rumored Apple Watch Pro? We're only one day from finding out!
Apple's "Far Out" special event will kick off at 10:00 AM PDT. The company will announce the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The company is anticipated to drop the iPhone mini and add a new iPhone 14 Plus model.
Apple is also anticipated to announce the Apple Watch Series 8 as well as the second generation of the Apple Watch SE. The Pro model, a new addition to the lineup, is expected to be geared towards those who use their watch in more extreme conditions.
AirPods Pro 2 are also rumored as well as, if we are really lucky, a sneak peek at the company's long-rumored VR headset.
