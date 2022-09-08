Is this the packaging for the Apple Watch Ultra?
If it is, it's just another reason to buy one.
If this is the packaging for the Apple Watch Ultra, this may be the first piece of Apple packaging that I don't recycle. I'm serious. If this is it, I'm displaying this in my house.
Yesterday at Apple's "Far Out" event, the company announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2. It was a jam-packed event with some big reveals including satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the general existence of the Apple Watch Ultra, and the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.
While the iPhone usually tends to take the cake as far as getting the most hype at a September event, the Apple Watch Ultra seems to have stepped in front of the iPhone to take in most of the hype this year. Good for you, Apple Watch Ultra.
Is this really the packaging?
One of the things we didn't see at the event for the Apple Watch Ultra was the packaging. That isn't unusual, and I think most probably didn't even give it a thought. Every Apple Watch box, save the Edition, has generally been the same. However, that may not be the case with the Ultra.
Designer Ian Zelbo took to Twitter to share what appears to be the packaging for the Apple Watch Ultra. As you can see below, the packaging features a mountainous landscape and a much larger-than-usual box.
Woah! This is the box for Apple Watch Ultra!! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/AHCoe3OjwFSeptember 7, 2022
While this packaging looks awesome, I can't find evidence of it anywhere on Apple's website. I looked through the Apple Watch Ultra page, the press release, and the Apple Support website, but I failed to find it.
That said, if this is it, Apple is creating some ultra packaging for its Ultra watch! Preorders for the Apple Watch Ultra are open now with the device set to launch on Friday, September 23.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.