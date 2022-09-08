Is this the packaging for the Apple Watch Ultra?

If this is the packaging for the Apple Watch Ultra, this may be the first piece of Apple packaging that I don't recycle. I'm serious. If this is it, I'm displaying this in my house.

Yesterday at Apple's "Far Out" event, the company announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2. It was a jam-packed event with some big reveals including satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the general existence of the Apple Watch Ultra, and the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

While the iPhone usually tends to take the cake as far as getting the most hype at a September event, the Apple Watch Ultra seems to have stepped in front of the iPhone to take in most of the hype this year. Good for you, Apple Watch Ultra.

Is this really the packaging?

One of the things we didn't see at the event for the Apple Watch Ultra was the packaging. That isn't unusual, and I think most probably didn't even give it a thought. Every Apple Watch box, save the Edition, has generally been the same. However, that may not be the case with the Ultra.

Designer Ian Zelbo took to Twitter to share what appears to be the packaging for the Apple Watch Ultra. As you can see below, the packaging features a mountainous landscape and a much larger-than-usual box.

Woah! This is the box for Apple Watch Ultra!! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/AHCoe3OjwFSeptember 7, 2022 See more

While this packaging looks awesome, I can't find evidence of it anywhere on Apple's website. I looked through the Apple Watch Ultra page, the press release, and the Apple Support website, but I failed to find it.

That said, if this is it, Apple is creating some ultra packaging for its Ultra watch! Preorders for the Apple Watch Ultra are open now with the device set to launch on Friday, September 23.