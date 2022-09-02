Many Apple Watch Series 7 models out of stock ahead of next week's iPhone 14 event

If you are on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 7 right now, you might have a tougher time finding one than you might expect.

As spotted by MacRumors, many Apple Watch Series 7 configurations are currently out of stock on the Apple Store website. In addition to the lack of watches, a number of Apple Watch bands compatible with the Series 7 are also unavailable.

Apple Watch Series 7 models are currently widely unavailable from Apple's online store, with only a handful of model and watch band configurations available to order as Apple clears stock of existing models to make way for new Apple Watches next week. Depending on case size, finish, and watch band, customers may find a few select Apple Watch models available for purchase.

Apple is clearly running down the inventory of the Apple Watch Series 7 ahead of the company's "Far Out" special event that is kicking off next Wednesday, all but solidifying rumors that, in addition to the iPhone 14, the company will also unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 at the event.

We're also about to get the Apple Watch Pro

Apple Watch Series 8 Render (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

In addition to announcing the Apple Watch Series 8, there are a number of other product unveilings that are expected to debut at Apple's "Far Out" event. The Series 8 is expected to be joined by a second-generation Apple Watch SE as well as the long-rumored Apple Watch Pro. The Pro, which will be Apple's first Apple Watch with the Pro name, is expected to be more rugged with a larger display and more battery life.

The event is also expected to feature the announcement of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, The company is expected to ditch the iPhone mini and introduce an iPhone 14 Plus as well as bringing some big enhancements to the camera module on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

There's even a chance that Apple will announce AirPods Pro 2 at the event.

Apple's "Far Out" event will kick off next week on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 PDT, so we're only days away from finding out what the company has in store for all of us.