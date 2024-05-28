People used to turn iPods into an Apple Watch — now you can turn your Apple Watch into an iPod instead
It's an Apple Watch, but not.
Long before Apple made the Apple Watch, people used to take the iconic iPod nano and attach it to their wrists instead. The iPod was arguably the first Apple smartwatch, and soon we could be turning our Apple Watches into iPods instead.
That's what the tinyPod appears to be, although we know very little about what it will do or how it will work right now. Instead, we have a teaser, posted to the X social network, and a promise of more information coming soon.
Whether or not you'll want to strap your Apple Watch Series 9 to this thing or not remains to be seen, but there's a certain symmetry to the Apple Watch becoming an iPod that's hard to ignore and it'll be fascinating to see what the tinyPod is capable of.
Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $329 at Amazon
Save $70 on Apple's newest mainstream smartwatch, with plenty of health features, a new chip, and more. The perfect Apple Watch to partner with the tinyPod.
It's an iWatchPod
The teaser video for the tinyPod appears to suggest that we'll be able to use our Apple Watches just like an iPod, but there is also a hint of the iPhone in there as well. Remember that you'll be able to use all of your watchOS apps with this thing, making this more capable than most iPods ever were.
This summer. Live different pic.twitter.com/7qvu5Sm3XvMay 24, 2024
The teaser says that we can expect to learn more next month which means we should only have to wait a few more weeks to get some details. Pricing will also be a big question mark that hangs over the tinyPod until more details are available, while we have to wonder about distribution as well. If there was ever a product that has the air of a Kickstarter project, this is definitely it.
All eyes are now on June to see what the people behind the tinyPod have in store.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.