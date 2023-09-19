Will Apple Watch Series 9 fit your old case, band or strap?
More of the same.
Will Apple Watch Series 9 fit your old case?
Yes, your old Apple Watch case should work for your Apple Watch Series 9 as long as it is the Apple Watch Series 7 or later. The Series 7 has slightly bigger sizes than the 6 and the bezels are different so Series 6 cases won’t work. If you have a 7 or 8 case right now, it should be able to work with no problem.
Will Apple Watch Series 9 fit your old band?
This answer depends on which version of the Apple Watch Series 9 you have bought. The 41mm version of the Apple Watch is compatible with any of the previous bands that are for the 38mm, 40mm, or 41mm watches. If you have the 45m Apple Watch Series 9, any 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm bands are compatible with it.
Can the Watch Ultra band fit your Apple Watch Series 9?
Yes, as long as you have the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra band will work with it. The same can be said for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which can use the bigger watch bands from the Series 9. If you happen to have both of the new watches and picked the 45mm Series 9, they can share the same watch bands.
The future of the Apple Watch
Apple Watches have been relatively uniform since their launch. Though the bezels change, allowing for a slightly bigger screen, most of the accessories have remained compatible between generations. Unlike the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can throw most cases on and they tend to work without worries. This is unlikely to change in the future.
We have recently heard rumors of a different band system for the Apple Watch X but this doesn’t mean older bands won’t be compatible in some form. However, a different design will likely mean you will have to buy a case for Apple’s next major watch.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers