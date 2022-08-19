4 reasons you should buy an Apple Watch 7 today and 2 reasons to wait

It's that time of year again when Apple is getting ready to announce a slew of new products, and the Apple Watch is no exception.



The Apple Watch Series 7 (opens in new tab), currently sitting atop the lineup as the best Apple Watch (opens in new tab), is likely to be usurped by the upcoming Series 8 — and that's not all. Plenty of rumors are circulating that an Apple Watch Pro (opens in new tab) might be coming along with the standard Apple Watch Series 8.



Clearly, if you're looking to buy an Apple Watch now, you should wait for the Series 8, right? The answer is a little more complicated than that. Here are four reasons you should buy an Apple Watch Series 7 right now and two reasons you should wait for the Series 8.

Reasons you should buy an Apple Watch Series 7 now

1. You can actually get it now

The most important reason why you should buy a Series 7 now is that you can actually get it, well, now. No waiting, no fuss; just hand over the cash and slap it on your wrist. But it goes beyond just being able to buy one right away.



While we expect the Apple Watch Series 8 to be unveiled near the beginning of September (opens in new tab), we still don't know when exactly it will be available for purchase. If Apple sticks to its past M.O., we expect the Series 8 won't be released until a little after the event. Then, you still have to wait for it to be shipped to you, which may not happen for another week or two.



And this all depends on if you can order it fast enough. New Apple products tend to sell pretty fast, and we typically start seeing those shipping dates pushed back not too long after the links go live. If you don't order one the minute it goes live, it may be several weeks before you can see that new Series 8 at your door. Apple Stores will likely have some stock when it's officially released, but we've seen new products sell out before, so it's a bit of a gamble.

2. You know what to expect

This is perhaps a smaller consideration, but still something to think about regardless is that you know exactly what you'll get with an Apple Watch Series 7.



Sure, we've heard a ton of rumors that the Apple Watch Series 8 will have more features — a body temperature sensor being a common theory — but no one knows exactly what to expect. It's possible that the new features will be things you don't want or care about having on your Apple Watch, and by then, you may have missed your chances to get an Apple Watch Series 7.

3. You'll still get watchOS 9

An Apple Watch is only as good as its software, and the Apple Watch Series 7 will get watchOS 9 (opens in new tab) when it launches this fall. That means you don't need to wait for the Series 8 to take advantage of advanced running metrics, custom workouts, UI improvements, and more that'll be arriving with the new update.



Plus, with the Apple Watch Series 7 only being a year old, you should be able to expect many software updates coming down the Apple software pipeline. Most likely, the Series 7 won't stop getting big software releases for at least five years, especially if Apple follows its previous behavior.

4. You can get it at a nice discount right now

Perhaps the best reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 is its price. It's at the lowest price we've ever seen (opens in new tab). Sales are to be expected for a product that will likely be replaced soon, but when the entry price is only $299, you really have to consider if it's worth waiting and missing out on a deal this good.



On top of that, we have no idea what the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 will be. With inflation hitting the market and general supply issues still ongoing, it's entirely possible that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be more expensive than the Apple Watch Series 7 was at its regular introductory price.

Reasons you wait for the Apple Watch Series 8

1. Its bound to have new features

The best reason to wait for the reveal of the Apple Watch Series 8 is all the new features it's likely to have.

We know Apple will take the stage and call the Series 8 the "best Apple Watch ever made," and it will have the receipts to back up those claims. New features are expected, and we may even look at a significant redesign for one or more of the upcoming Apple Watch models.



If you're looking for something new and exciting in the Apple Watch lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8 or rumored Apple Watch Pro just may be worth the wait.



2. You can buy the Apple Watch Series 7 after the event (maybe)

This reason comes with a big asterisk. It's possible that you can wait for the Apple Watch Series 8 to be announced and then decide to save the money and buy a Series 7 after the September event, but that comes with some risk.



With the sales we've been seeing on the Apple Watch Series 7, it's possible that you may not be able to find one after the event because they are selling quick.

Consider it all carefully

Even with the sales we've been seeing on the Apple Watch Series 7, buying an expensive, new smartwatch isn't a decision you should take lightly. Take the proper time to consider both options carefully to ensure you don't make the wrong choice for your situation.



In any case, whether you buy an Apple Watch Series 7 now or wait for the Series 8, I have no doubt you will have a great smartwatch on your wrist for years to come.