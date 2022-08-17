Apple may hold its iPhone 14 event on September 7

In a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, it's looking like Apple is targeting Sept. 7 for its next special event, which will reveal the iPhone 14 lineup to the public. The iPhone is Apple’s number one product, generating more than half of its overall sales. Additional devices may also be announced at the September event, including new Macs, iPads, and potentially three Apple Watch models.

Despite an overall shaky economy right now, the iPhone has been and continues to be Apple’s biggest moneymaker. From its last earnings call, Apple stated that the iPhone sold very well in the last financial quarter, and has told suppliers that there is no drop in demand.

Apple’s fall event usually is the first half of September

While the main star of Apple’s September event will no doubt be the iPhone 14, Apple is also expected to announce the next lineup of Apple Watches. There have been rumors that we may see three wearables, including the Apple Watch Series 8, maybe a second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a potential new rugged model.

Usually, Apple will announce new products and then have preorders open up on the Friday of that same week. The public release of the new devices typically falls about a week and a half after the announcement. So if Apple is setting its eyes on a Sept. 7 announcement, then we should expect preorders to open up on Sept. 9, and have a product release date of Sept. 16. Of course, this is speculation and plans could change, but Apple typically holds the iPhone event in the first half of September so this all seems likely.

Similar to the past several events since 2020, Apple’s fall event should already be pre-recorded and available to stream online. This virtual keynote style has been used since the onset of the pandemic, and according to recent reports, Apple has already begun recording segments of the announcement over the past few weeks. Apple has also set a Sept. 5 deadline for employees to return back to the office for at least three days per week, which lines up with a potential Sept. 7 event day.

Big changes are coming to iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8

(Image credit: iMore)

For the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple is reportedly getting rid of the “mini” size and replacing it with a 6.7-inch version. It might also come with a new “Max” moniker (iPhone 14 Max), in addition to the standard 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, respectively. If this is true, then it will be the first time that the standard iPhone will get a larger display.

As far as the iPhone 14 Pro devices, there are bigger changes planned. Rumors say that the notch on the front will be replaced by both pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors, providing more overall screen estate. Apple is also rumored to be keeping the A16 Bionic chip exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro line, while the standard iPhone 14 will continue to use the A15 chip.

The biggest changes include the rear-facing camera system, which may gain a 48MP wide-angle lens, while the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses will remain at 12MP. And like other iPhone upgrades, there will be more improvements to video recording and battery life.

If Apple is setting its eyes on a Sept. 7 announcement, then we should expect preorders to open up on Sept. 9, and have a product release date of Sept. 16.

The Apple Watch Series 8, which is for sure expected, might be adding features for women’s health and new body temperature sensors. Though there have been rumors of a major design change, it is unlikely, and the Series 8 could very much still have the same design as the Series 7.

But the rumored rugged model might have a larger display, rugged titanium case, even more fitness tracking, and longer battery life. An updated Apple Watch SE, which is Apple’s low-cost Apple Watch, could also appear with a faster chip.

Alongside new product launches, Apple will be releasing new software updates as well, usually by the time the new hardware drops. This includes iOS 16 and watchOS 9.

According to Gurman, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 may be delayed until October. This would line up with other reports that Apple is working on a new entry-level iPad with an A14 chip and a USB-C port, which is in line with the rest of the iPad lineup. Additionally, we should also expect new iPad Pro devices with M2 chip later this year, as well as new Macs like a Mac mini and MacBook Pro with M2.

With only a few weeks left to go, we’re excited to see the next best iPhone and best Apple Watch have in store for us.