Repairing an Apple Watch Ultra will cost more than a buying a new Series 8

Just buy AppleCare+ for the Apple Watch Ultra. I know you don't want to do it, because you're someone who doesn't buy protection plans for your tech. But seriously, do it this time.

This week at Apple's "Far Out" event, the company announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2. One of the things that we've been waiting to find out about is its AppleCare+ pricing for the new devices and, more importantly, how expensive it will be to repair one if it does not have the protection plan on it.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple has revealed the pricing for repairing an Apple Watch Ultra and, just like the large cost of the watch itself, getting one repaired is expensive.

How much does it cost to repair an Apple Watch Ultra?

Thankfully, a simple battery replacement costs similar to other Apple Watch models. According to the Apple Support website, replacing the battery on an Apple Watch Ultra is $99.

However, things get crazy when you need to repair anything else. To repair the titanium case, display, buttons, sensors, or any other component that is not the battery, Apple will charge you a whopping $499. That's literally more than the starting price of buying a brand new Apple Watch Series 8.

If the glass on your Apple Watch gets damaged, we can service it for a fee. Accidental damage isn't covered by the Apple warranty. Damaged glass is eligible for applicable coverage for accidental damage from handling with your AppleCare+ plan.

So, if you've picked up (or plan to pick up) an Apple Watch Ultra, you're definitely going to want to grab AppleCare+ for it. The plan costs only $99 or $4.99 per month and covers the Apple Watch Ultra for any accidental damage. Each repair with AppleCare+ is, however, subject to a $79 service fee.

The Apple Watch Ultra is available to preorder now and will launch on September 23.