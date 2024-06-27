Samsung Galaxy Watch leak reveals the next release is an Apple Watch Ultra rip-off

There's no denying how popular the Apple Watch is. It's the best-selling watch around the world, never mind the best-selling smartwatch. And the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is arguably the best Apple Watch. Over the regular Apple Watch Series releases, it offers a more rugged design, larger display, bigger battery, and extra feature for adventurers. And it's not just fans that have noticed. Samsung's obviously been paying close attention, as it's next smartwatch looks like an Apple Watch Ultra rip-off.

Samsung is planning to release a new Galaxy Watch Ultra as part of a new line-up of products later this year. Twitter tipster Evan Blass (better known as Evleaks) shared some leaked images of the new smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra appears to flaunt a squarish design with orange accents on a dark gray body, including the power button. And let's not forget the glaringly similar vibrant orange band that screams Apple Watch Ultra rip-off.

But there's more. The band connector system on the Galaxy Watch Ultra appears to have borrowed a few too many pages from Apple’s playbook. Gone is the traditional spring pin connector, replaced by a new system that looks eerily familiar. Even the button on the underbody suggests that Samsung might have been taking some inspiration from Cupertino.

What else is coming from Samsung?

As for the rest of Samsung’s upcoming line-up, we’ve got the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Buds 3 series. The Watch 7 sticks closely to its predecessor’s design, with a new olive green option and the good old spring pin band connector. This is more of a rival to the Apple Watch Series 9. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are making their entrance with stemmed designs – the Buds 3 mimicking Apple’s AirPods and the Buds 3 Pro retaining those trusty silicone eartips. Samsung is also embracing colourful accents with blue and orange touches across these accessories, including the budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE.

Samsung fans can mark their calendars for the big reveal on July 10, and if you’re feeling particularly eager, you can reserve a device directly from Samsung for a chance at some sweet deals and a $5,000 credit sweepstake.

