The Apple Watch SE 2 is under $200 in this early Black Friday deal!
$199.
Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days has arrived, and the Apple Watch SE 2 is available for $199 — that's $50 off on Apple's entry-level smartwatch.
You can get both the 40mm and the 44mm with a discount, so why wait for Black Friday when you'll make a killer saving right now?
The Apple Watch SE 2 isn't the most exciting Apple Watch out there, but for anyone wanting the Apple Watch experience without breaking the bank, this is the way to go.
$199 for an Apple Watch? Count me in
Apple Watch SE |
$249 $199 at Amazon
Entry point
The Apple Watch SE may be the lowest rung on the Apple Watch ladder, but it's still an excellent smartwatch. This deal makes the watch more affordable for those looking for a new Apple Watch. There’s $50 off both sizes, but you’ll want to watch out for colors — some are more discounted than others.
Price Check: Best Buy $219
Should you buy the Apple Watch SE 2?
If you're in the market for your first Apple Watch, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch SE 2. It has fantastic health and fitness features, all-day battery life, and helps you start your journey into the world of the Watch without selling your kidney.
The Apple Watch SE might not have the titanium frame of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, or the always-on display of the Series 9, but it does give you great value. It’s a fully featured smartwatch with a clear, crisp screen, and a heart rate monitor. Plus it connects to your iPhone easily. You can even store music on it and then leave your phone at home when you’re going for a run.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has begun and will run until October 11. We'll cover all the best deals, so stay tuned to iMore throughout the shopping event.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.