The Apple Watch SE 2 is under $200 in this early Black Friday deal!

Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days has arrived, and the Apple Watch SE 2 is available for $199 — that's $50 off on Apple's entry-level smartwatch.

You can get both the 40mm and the 44mm with a discount, so why wait for Black Friday when you'll make a killer saving right now?

The Apple Watch SE 2 isn't the most exciting Apple Watch out there, but for anyone wanting the Apple Watch experience without breaking the bank, this is the way to go.

$199 for an Apple Watch? Count me in

Apple Watch SE | $249 $199 at Amazon Entry point The Apple Watch SE may be the lowest rung on the Apple Watch ladder, but it's still an excellent smartwatch. This deal makes the watch more affordable for those looking for a new Apple Watch. There’s $50 off both sizes, but you’ll want to watch out for colors — some are more discounted than others. Price Check: Best Buy $219

Should you buy the Apple Watch SE 2?

If you're in the market for your first Apple Watch, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch SE 2. It has fantastic health and fitness features, all-day battery life, and helps you start your journey into the world of the Watch without selling your kidney.

The Apple Watch SE might not have the titanium frame of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, or the always-on display of the Series 9, but it does give you great value. It’s a fully featured smartwatch with a clear, crisp screen, and a heart rate monitor. Plus it connects to your iPhone easily. You can even store music on it and then leave your phone at home when you’re going for a run.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has begun and will run until October 11. We'll cover all the best deals, so stay tuned to iMore throughout the shopping event.