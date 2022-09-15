The Apple Watch Series 8 video reviews are in — more of the same

It won't go on sale until September 23, but the new Apple Watch Series 8 has its first reviews available for you to check out.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 was announced during Apple's September 7 event alongside the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and saw its thunder stolen by the all-new Apple Watch Ultra. But we've been waiting for the reviews to see just how big of an upgrade this thing is. Now, we know.

All the videos

In reality, expectations weren't high for the Apple Watch Series 8, with Apple already having confirmed that it's similar to the outgoing Apple Watch Series 7. As a result, it uses the same CPU as the outgoing model but does gain new body temperature sensing technology. Is that enough to make this the best Apple Watch for most people? Probably, but with reviews of the Apple Watch Ultra still to drop, all eyes will be on YouTube. Don't worry, we're looking out for them just as much as you are!

For now, here are the Apple Watch Series 8 videos you need to check out today.

The Verge

iJustine

CNET

Tom's Guide

UrAvgConsumer

All of the new Apple Watches, including the newly refreshed Apple Watch SE, are available for pre-order right now. You'll be able to get yours on September 23, which is just a week or so away at this point. Placing an order now might mean missing out on launch day delivery depending on which model you order, though.

Those who pre-ordered iPhones won't need to wait anywhere near as long, though. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will all go up for sale tomorrow, September 16. If you haven't pre-ordered yet you're in for a wait, although there is always the chance of being able to snag one in-store tomorrow. Good luck!