The Apple Watch Ultra finally has some competition from an unlikely source

The Apple Watch Ultra is the undisputed king of wearables right now. It's big and beautiful and it's a dive computer. But now there's an equally big dive computer on the scene. And it might be even better.

In fact, some might even say it's the Ultimate diving smartwatch.

Others would call it the Huawei Watch Ultimate.

Just look at it

There's no denying that the Apple Watch Ultra is the best Apple Watch money can buy today, but the laughably-named Huawei Watch Ultimate seems to tick a lot of boxes.

Those boxes start with a big and bright 1.5-inch AMOLED display that's housed beneath a sapphire crystal to ensure scratches are kept to a minimum. Maximum 1,000-nit peak brightness isn't to be sniffed at and could come in very handy the next time you're underwater.

Speaking of water, the Huawei Watch Ultimate loves it. TechRadar (opens in new tab) notes that it's rated for depths of more than 100m for up to 24 hours, which is a lot longer than anyone should want to spend that deep. Or in water at all, for that matter. It's also passed diving tests and has officially been awarded the ISO 22810 standard.

Much of that won't mean an awful lot to a ton of people, which is fine. Because all you have to do is look at this thing to know it's a dive watch. The bezel and liquid metal casing just drive home that point.

In terms of smarts, Expedition Mode switches to dual-positioning GNSS satellites for more accurate placement on maps. Then there are the SpO2 measurements it'll take. Oh and the claimed 14-day battery life which is, frankly, impressive.

The downside? We don't know how much Huawei will sell this thing for when it goes on sale on April 3, 2023. We do know that it'll launch in the U.K. and Europe as well, although there's no word on the United States for obvious reasons.