This Apple Watch spent a day in the sea and still works

Apple Watches might be water resistant, but few people would expect to be able to lose one in the ocean and still get it back, let alone have it still working when they do.

Even the best Apple Watch of all, the Apple Watch Ultra, might not be expected to survive spending a night underwater in those conditions. But that didn't stop a Brazilian teacher from being reunited with their Apple Watch after it was found by a fisherman.

The Apple Watch continued to work throughout and was mailed back to its owner unscathed.

Lost and found

G1 (opens in new tab) and AppleInsider (opens in new tab) report that the watch was dropped off the coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil while its wearer was on a schooner ride. The wearable slipped off his arm and quickly sunk, leaving its owner to think that it was gone forever.

But the next day it appeared online and nowhere near where it was lost. In fact, it was back on dry land.

"The teacher said he activated an option called 'lost mode' and put some of his personal information," G1 reports via machine translation. The next day the man received a message via Instagram saying that his watch was ready to be returned.

"Nowadays everything is difficult. When people find something and the owner goes after it, they usually want a value, something in exchange or they don't return it, they don't get in touch," said Jefferson Rocha.

The watch was returned just as it was found, working perfectly and ready to go on more adventures with its owner.

The report doesn't say what kind of Apple Watch was lost, but the photo used in the G1 report suggests that it was an Apple Watch Series 3 or older judging by the size and shape of the case and display. All the more impressive that it survived so well.