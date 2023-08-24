Turn your regular old Apple Watch into a wannabe Ultra with this rugged Nomad case

If, like me, you’ve been looking down at your standard Apple Watch with a slight hint of disdain ever since the superior Apple Watch Ultra was revealed, you’ll love this. Accessory makers Nomad have designed a rugged case for the standard Apple Watch that, at a glance, could see them mistaken for Apple’s premium timepiece.

The Nomad Rugged Case for Apple Watch is the company’s first attempt at making a durable cover for the wristwatch, with the package comprising both a band and protective shell. It’s looking like a contender for the best Apple Watch case crown.

Compatible with 45 and 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 , Series 5 , Series 6 , Series 7 and Series 8 devices, it’s made of a hardened 315L stainless steel, with a 1000 HV DLC coating that should help make it near impervious to bumps and scrapes. A TPU lining, designed for shock absorption, rounds out the protective features.

(Image credit: Nomad / Apple)

As for the band itself, Nomad says it’s using “FKM fluoroelastomer for a soft yet durable finish”, alongside a stainless steel buckle. It’s a tough cookie, and built right into the case for the best defence — which also means you can’t mix-and-match this with other bands you may like.

A Series Watch in Ultra clothing

The neatest trick might be the detailing around the buttons — you’ve got interchangeable black and ‘Ultra’ orange buttons that can be swapped in at your leisure, which finish off that Ultra-aping look.

Though ruggedised, the case keeps all functionality accessible, so you don’t lose touchscreen or Digital Crown access.

Considering an Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799, and a Series 8 starts at $399, you can get a decent approximation of the Ultra at a fraction of the price — the rugged case would set you back just $120 on top .

Of course, it’s not just the tough construction that sets the Ultra apart — features like the Wayfinder watch face and scuba-diving swimming depth support. But if you want to just make your old watch feel tough again, it’s looking like a solid option.