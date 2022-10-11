watchOS 9.0.2 fixes bugs affecting Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra
There's some good news for Apple Watch owners.
If you have an Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra, Apple may be fixing an issue for you today.
Today, Apple released watchOS 9.0.2 which addresses a number of issues affecting the Apple Watch. It specifically fixes a problem affecting the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra where the audio from the microphone was being interrupted.
Today's update looks to fix a number of issues affecting Apple Watch models including streaming interruptions with Spotify, inability to snooze an alarm, and sync issues with Wallet and Fitness data. You can check out all of the fixes in the release notes below:
- Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify
- Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users
- Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch
- Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users
A main Apple Watch Ultra issue is fixed
Some users of the Apple Watch Ultra, which Apple released towards the end of September, were experiencing an issue with the microphone cutting out. That seems to have been fixed for both the Ultra and the Series 8 with today's update:
Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users.
The microphone issue was initially reported over a week ago. Then, a memo was obtained by MacRumors that the company was aware of and working on the issue.
MacRumors says it has obtained a memo from Apple which says that the company is aware of the issues. Apple also said that restarting the watch can get rid of the issues, although only temporarily. Thankfully, this means that the issue likely isn't hardware related.
Thankfully. with today's software update, the issue should be resolved. Hopefully, that's the case, as the improved microphone performance was one of the selling points of the Apple Watch Ultra.
