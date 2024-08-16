Way more people are choosing the Apple Watch Series 9 over the Ultra or the SE

The Apple Watch continues to be a growing business for Apple, and the company has responded to the growth by continuing to expand the number of models that it offers. With the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the market right now, which model do people buy the most? It's not even close.

In a new report from CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners), they found that most people, despite the Apple Watch Ultra 2 being there for enthusiasts and the Apple Watch SE 2 being there for the budget-conscious, most consumers went for the Apple Watch Series 9 — by a lot.

The report says that "Series 9 had the greatest share at 43% of total US watch sales. Series 8 is still available at retailers, although not directly from Apple, and in the quarter it captured 19% of sales." It also found that the "Ultra and Ultra 2 had 20% of total sales, with Ultra 2 accounting for a slightly greater share in the June 2024 quarter. As with the Series 8 and 9, the original Ultra is still available at retailers but not directly from Apple. Also, the Nike-branded model, a form of the Series 8 and 9, had a small share."

This news isn't surprising

It's not surprising to see the Apple Watch Series 9 beat out the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 as the go to Apple Watch model for most people. The price difference between the SE 2 and the Series 9 isn't much so, with the additional features you get with the standard model, it makes sense that most people would spend a little more to get them.

It's almost like the exact opposite is true with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It has more features than the Apple Watch Series 9, so why aren't people choosing that one? The price. The Apple Watch Ultra costs almost twice as much as the standard Apple Watch — it's basically the Mac Pro of the Apple Watch lineup.

I'm excited to see what Apple might do with the Apple Watch X. The company is set to reveal the next generation of the Apple Watch models next month at the iPhone event in September.

