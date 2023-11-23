Save big on the Garmin Enduro 2, the Apple Watch alternative for athletes

After a quieter year in terms of Apple Watch upgrades, we can't blame you for glancing around at other fitness tracker options on the market — especially when there's a Black Friday deal as big as this one.

Garmin's highly-rated Enduro 2 is less smartwatch, more fitness tracker, but it operates in a similar space to the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 — albeit at an even higher MSRP of $1099.99.

Not today, though — Amazon has snipped $300 off the price tag, bringing this powerful GPS-tracking running watch for $799.

Where to find the best fitness tracker Black Friday deals

Garmin Enduro 2 is $300 off

Garmin Enduro 2 | $1099.99 $799.99 at Amazon The Garmin Enduro 2 has multiple GPS modes for accurate, battery-conscious tracking of your location, and can run using solar power - so you'll need to charge it a lot less than an Apple Watch. Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy | $899.99 at Target

As a longtime Apple Watch user, currently wearing a first-gen Ultra, I've often looked jealously at the Garmin Enduro 2's solar glass feature that gives it over a month of battery life (a month!).

It's seen as the pinnacle of the Garmin range, and this deal certainly helps offset that colossal cost, too, making it a little closer to the Fenix and Forerunner ranges.