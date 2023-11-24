What is WHOOP 4.0? The viral fitness tracker Patrick Mahomes wears gets a massive Black Friday discount
Apple Watch Ultra may be the king of fitness trackers, but minimalist fitness band Whoop has big athlete endorsements and viral buzz.
Does the Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker always appear on your social media feed? The unobtrusive fabric band is all the rage at the moment, appearing on the wrists of some of the world’s most famous athletes, including Patrick Mahomes and Lebron James.
If you’ve been seeing the Whoop 4.0 tracker everywhere and wanted to give it a try, the device is at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. Usually $30 a month, you can pick up a Whoop 4.0 with a 12-month subscription for $199 at Amazon. That’s $161 off or 5 months free, the perfect time to try this alternative to the Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Black Friday deals
- Amazon – Up to $70 off Apple Watch SE
- Best Buy – Save a quarter on the Apple Watch SE
- Target – Big deals on tons of Apple Watch SE
Be like the best with this Whoop 4.0 Black Friday deal
Whoop 4.0 Fitness Tracker |
$360 $199 at Amazon
The Whoop 4.0 is a distraction-free fitness tracker used by some of the world's best athletes thanks to its recovery data and heart rate tracking accuracy. Save $161 this Black Friday and get the viral sensation for the cheapest price it has ever been.
- Smartwatch deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon | Samsung | Dell
- Fitness tracker deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon | Dell
The Whoop 4.0 is a fitness tracker for people who want a distraction-free health tracker with in-depth information on your health. It’s an alternative to the best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and interestingly, it is endorsed by some of the world’s most renowned adventurers like Free Solo’s Alex Honnold.
With the wristband, you get in-depth biometric data to find all the information you need about your body. One of Whoop’s ambassadors is Kansas City Chief’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and the company has very informative data of his practice sessions from previous NFL seasons to show just what Whoop is capable of. The best example of the tracker's capabilities, however, is the precise heart rate monitor in Mahomes’ game-winning final drive versus the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Playoffs (a big football game for those that don’t follow sport).
Why Whoop?
So, some of the world’s best athletes use the Whoop 4.0, but why should you care, and why should you give your hard-earned cash up this Black Friday for one of these fitness trackers?
For some people, the Apple Watch can be far too distracting for its own good. With all the functionality we’ve come to expect in a smartwatch, there really is no other fitness tracker that is as complete as the Apple Watch, but it’s not for everyone.
The Whoop 4.0 is gaining huge popularity because the wristband’s information is solely accessible through the Whoop app, which is available for iOS and Android, giving you a distraction-free experience. The lack of display also means the Whoop has a much better battery life than any Apple Watch today, lasting up to five days. You can also charge the Whoop 4.0 while it's on your wrist, thanks to a neat portable charging module.
As for the features of the Whoop 4.0, expect to get all the data you need to make healthy life choices and feel better than ever before. The Whoop fitness tracker delivers “over 99% heart rate and HRV tracking accuracy and gold-standard sleep tracking, making it one of the most powerful, most accurate, and most wearable human performance tools you can buy.”
The Whoop 4.0 doesn’t track steps. It wants you to look at the data and assess the information at your fingertips to make better life choices and live healthier by doing so. So whether you play football or basketball regularly, or are just at the start of your fitness journey, this Black Friday deal could be the game-changer you’ve been waiting for.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Steven Shaw