What is WHOOP 4.0? The viral fitness tracker Patrick Mahomes wears gets a massive Black Friday discount

Does the Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker always appear on your social media feed? The unobtrusive fabric band is all the rage at the moment, appearing on the wrists of some of the world’s most famous athletes, including Patrick Mahomes and Lebron James.

If you’ve been seeing the Whoop 4.0 tracker everywhere and wanted to give it a try, the device is at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. Usually $30 a month, you can pick up a Whoop 4.0 with a 12-month subscription for $199 at Amazon. That’s $161 off or 5 months free, the perfect time to try this alternative to the Apple Watch.

Be like the best with this Whoop 4.0 Black Friday deal

Whoop 4.0 Fitness Tracker | $360 $199 at Amazon The Whoop 4.0 is a distraction-free fitness tracker used by some of the world's best athletes thanks to its recovery data and heart rate tracking accuracy. Save $161 this Black Friday and get the viral sensation for the cheapest price it has ever been.

The Whoop 4.0 is a fitness tracker for people who want a distraction-free health tracker with in-depth information on your health. It’s an alternative to the best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and interestingly, it is endorsed by some of the world’s most renowned adventurers like Free Solo ’s Alex Honnold.

With the wristband, you get in-depth biometric data to find all the information you need about your body. One of Whoop’s ambassadors is Kansas City Chief’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and the company has very informative data of his practice sessions from previous NFL seasons to show just what Whoop is capable of. The best example of the tracker's capabilities, however, is the precise heart rate monitor in Mahomes’ game-winning final drive versus the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Playoffs (a big football game for those that don’t follow sport).

Why Whoop?

So, some of the world’s best athletes use the Whoop 4.0, but why should you care, and why should you give your hard-earned cash up this Black Friday for one of these fitness trackers?

For some people, the Apple Watch can be far too distracting for its own good. With all the functionality we’ve come to expect in a smartwatch, there really is no other fitness tracker that is as complete as the Apple Watch, but it’s not for everyone.

The Whoop 4.0 is gaining huge popularity because the wristband’s information is solely accessible through the Whoop app, which is available for iOS and Android, giving you a distraction-free experience. The lack of display also means the Whoop has a much better battery life than any Apple Watch today, lasting up to five days. You can also charge the Whoop 4.0 while it's on your wrist, thanks to a neat portable charging module.

As for the features of the Whoop 4.0, expect to get all the data you need to make healthy life choices and feel better than ever before. The Whoop fitness tracker delivers “over 99% heart rate and HRV tracking accuracy and gold-standard sleep tracking, making it one of the most powerful, most accurate, and most wearable human performance tools you can buy.”

The Whoop 4.0 doesn’t track steps. It wants you to look at the data and assess the information at your fingertips to make better life choices and live healthier by doing so. So whether you play football or basketball regularly, or are just at the start of your fitness journey, this Black Friday deal could be the game-changer you’ve been waiting for.