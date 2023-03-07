Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, and Shania Twain arrive on Apple Fitness Plus for International Women’s Day

Apple Fitness Plus is spotlighting three global female artists ahead of International Women's day, with workouts to the tunes of Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, and Shania Twain now available.

A new Time to Walk episode is also here starring CNN's chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour. New workouts with playlists dedicated to each artist are now available. Miley Cyrus gets a cycling workout, Mariah Carey has a yoga workout, and Shania Twain features in a new strength session.

There's also a new Time to Walk session featuring journalist and CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour, who has reported from warzones, natural disaster sites, and more. She takes her listeners on a walk through London and reflects on a disagreement she had with an Iranian president and how she has been inspired by other trailblazing women in journalism. Amanpour joins Time to Walk guests including Prince William, Dolly Parton, Nick Jonas, and more.

Apple Fitness Plus on International Women's Day

Apple's most recent big upgrades to its fitness subscription platform, Apple Fitness Plus, came in January. The company unveiled new kickboxing workouts, a new sleep theme for meditations, a Beyoncé artist spotlight, and new Time to Walk guests as well as three new trainers.

Fitness Plus initially launched as an Apple Watch service but rolled out to all iPhone users last year. It's available for $9.99 a month in the U.S. or $79.99 a year. It's also included in the Apple One Premier Plan, and customers get three months free with select purchases of iPhones, Apple Watch models, iPads, and more. You can also share it with up to five family members to keep the whole household fit! Apple has also launched an Apple Watch Activity Challenge that starts tomorrow that will reward you with a special award for completing a 20-minute workout on International Women's Day.